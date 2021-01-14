Jailed PDP leader Naeem Akhtar develops health issues, shifted to hospital

SRINAGAR: Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister, Naeem Akhtar was on Thursday shifted to hospital for treatment.

Naeem, who is undergoing detention from last nearly 20 days, was kept at MLA hostel here.

PDP spokesman Najam-u-Saqib said that the detained leader was shifted to Khyber hospital after he developed some health issues.

“He is fine and under medical observation now,” the spokesman said.