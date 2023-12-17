J&K | Fresh Spell Of Snow Blankets Kupwara District; Snow Clearance Ops Underway

Kupwara, Dec 17: A fresh spell of snowfall blanketed Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday.

With the tourist season on, snow clearance work launched by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is underway at all passes in the Kupwara district.

Meanwhile, devotees in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir also witnessed snowfall near the Vaishno Devi Bhawan on Sunday.

The weather change has significantly dropped the temperature across the valley. The snowfall season in Kashmir typically begins in December and lasts until February. However, this year (2023), the upper mountains of Kashmir received the season’s first snowfall as early as late September.

According to the India Meteorological Department Srinagar, the temperatures recorded on Sunday at 8:30 am were as follows: -5.8 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, 0.2 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 0.6 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and 8.8 degrees Celsius in Jammu.

In Srinagar, the temperature was recorded at 1.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a significant rise from the bone-chilling temperature of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius registered on the previous Friday morning.

Jammu, often referred to as the “Winter Capital” of India, transforms into a winter wonderland during the colder months. The city, nestled against the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, offers a unique blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage that attracts tourists from around the world.

The famous Vaishno Devi Temple, perched high in the mountains, is a popular pilgrimage site that sees a surge of devotees braving the winter chill. (Agencies)