J&K Govt Issues COVID-19 Guidelines; Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut Till Jan 31

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday released guidelines for the month of January regarding containment of Coronavirus pandemic in the union territory.

In the order issued the Jammu and Kashmir government decided to extend the ongoing guidelines for another one month.

All schools, colleges, and higher educational institutes will remain closed till 31 January 2021. However, students from class 9 to 12 will be permitted to visit the school after permission from their parents.

The government has also decided to continue the restrictions of gathering up to 100 persons for any religious or political gatherings.

The maximum limit of the day what is allowed to pay obeisance at Shri Mataji Vaishno Devi shrine to 15000 Without any bar on the number of devotees from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has also said that no Deputy Commissioner shall allow imposing any local lockdown outside the containment zones without the prior consultation of the state executive committee.

Jammu and Kashmir government has also directed all district magistrates to keep the focus on the positivity rate of close cluster spaces including public and private offices and consider implementing staggered timing of operation in case the weekly positivity rate goes beyond 10% in the spaces.

All 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir will remain in the orange category, However, Lakhanpur and Jawahar tunnel the entry points of Jammu and Kashmir respectively will remain as red zone up to a diameter of 500 m, and persons coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir will be tested before being allowed to enter the union territory.