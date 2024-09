JAMMU, Sept 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has released its manifesto, focusing on inclusive governance and restoring Statehood.

The party has also promised to pass a resolution reinstating the Durbar Move, giving first preference to J&K residents for jobs and land allocation, and establishing a Lokayukta within 100 days to investigate corruption.

See Election Manifesto Click Here….