J&K Reports 221 Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; One New Black Fungus Case Confirmed

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir reported 221 new covid-19 cases while one person succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday. They said that 103 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 118 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 319576.

Regarding the death due to the virus, they said, it was reported from Jammu division and none from Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 4362.Providing the district-wide details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 40 cases, Baramulla 15, Budgam 15, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 9, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 3, Shopian 1, Jammu 1, Udhampur 4, Rajouri 10, Doda 17, Kathua 7, Samba 13, Kishtwar 8, Poonch 12, Ramban 12 and Reasi 1.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of CD hospital and GMC Annatnag.

The CD cases include female (25) from Shadab Karewa, female (28) from Batamaloo, male (52) from Lal Bazar, male (30) from Narwara, male (40) from Thukpora, male (42) from Tripura, male (37) from BB Cantt, female (14) from Tumlahal Pul, three females (15, 10, 14) from Noorpora, male (27) from Assam AP Lassipora, female (28) from Yedpora Pul, female (30) from Tikan Pul, female (16) from Rajpora Pul, female (40) and male (63) from Namlabal, female (53) from Drangbal, female (25) from Larve, male (70) from HMT, male (69) from Kathidarwaza, female (55) from Safakadal, male (14) from Soura, female (50) from Noorbagh, four males (75, 59, 67, 40) and five females (48, 80, 65, 65, 73) from NA, male (22) from Qamarwari, female (27) from Batmaloo, female (47) from Nowgam, female (30) from Batmaloo, male (60) from Barzulla, female (36) from Zakura, male (22) from Ksana, male (38) from Kulgam, female (27) from Rajpora, two females (23, 23) from Rajouri Kadal, male (35) from Babdemb, male (72) from Batmaloo, male (14) from Tailbal, female (60) and male (70) from Rangpora, male (55) from Ishber, male (32) from Gulab Bagh, female (32) from Saidakadal, male (60) from Nowshera.

The GMC Anantnag cases include two males (35, 40) from Mehand Bij, female (68) from Veeri Bij, male (36) from Sundbrari, female (25) from Hengipora Kapran.Moreover, they said, 208 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—70 from Jammu Division and 138 from Kashmir Valley. So far 313098 people have recovered while 4362 others have succumbed to the virus, leaving active cases at 2116 in J&K—882 in Jammu and 1234 in the Valley. There was one new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today and thus the cumulative number of confirmed cases increases to 33 in J&K, the officials added. (Agency)