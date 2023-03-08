J-K’s Fight Against Medical Waste: Govt Forms Monitoring Panels

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Mar 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday constituted Union territory Level Committee and District Level Committees for monitoring the implementation of Bio-Medical Waste (BMW) Rules, 2016 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Territory Level Committee comprises Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department as Chairman and its members include the Director, Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, J&K, Representative of Housing and Urban Development Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Representative of DMRRR (not below the rank of Additional Secretary)and Secretary, J&K Pollution Control Board.

“The Member Secretary, J&K Pollution Control Board shall act as Nodal agency for coordination and compliance,” reads the order, adding, “The Committee shall be free to co-opt any other experts/agency for its assistance and shall meet within two weeks in the first instance and thereafter once in a month.”

Similarly, the district-level committee (s) will be headed by Deputy Commissioners concerned and members include the Principal, Government Medical College or other reputed Medical College in the area, Representative of SSP concerned, Chief Medical Officer and Regional Officer, J&K Pollution Control Board, the order reads. The Regional Officer, J&K Pollution Control Board shall act as the Nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The Committees, it said, shall be free to co-opt any other experts/agency for its assistance. The Committees shall meet within two weeks in the first instance and thereafter once in a fortnight initially till the situation improves and at longer intervals thereafter as may be found necessary, the order added.