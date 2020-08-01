J-K’s COVID-19 tally rises to 20,972, toll climbs to 388

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s COVID-19 case count climbed to 20,972 on Saturday with 613 fresh cases, while the toll mounted to 388 as 10 more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

All of the 10 deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 468 were reported from Kashmir and 145 from Jammu, according to the officials.

There are now 7,713 active cases in the union territory, while 12,871 patients have recovered, the officials said. (AGENICES)