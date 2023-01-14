J-K: High danger avalanche warning issued for Kupwara

Srinagar , January 14 : Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday issued a ‘high danger’ avalanche warning for the Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Avalanche warnings have been issued for 12 districts, including Kupawara which witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall a day before. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a ‘medium danger’ warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

“Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours,” SDMA officials said in the official statement.

The official further said that an avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas, officials said.

On Thursday, an avalanche struck Baltal along the Zojila pass in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir.