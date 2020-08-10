J & K Guv Manoj Sinha calls on President Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu

NEW DELHI : Newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

In a tweet, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, ”Mr Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Mr Sinha also called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Vice President’s house.

”Mr Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today,”the Vice president’s office said in a tweet.

This is mr Sinha’s first meeting with the President and the Vice president since his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir .

Mr Sinha was last week appointed to the top post in the union territory. He succeeded G C Murmu as lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir who stepped down on Wednesday evening after more than nine months in the seat.

(AGENCIES)