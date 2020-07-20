J-K admin announces hefty fines for flouting COVID-19 norms

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday decided to impose hefty fines on people violating the coronavirus management guidelines like not wearing a face mask or spitting in public places as a measure to check the rising number of infections in the union territory.

It authorised deputy commissioners to implement these standard operating procedures in the areas of their respective jurisdictions.

As per a notification issued here issued by Financial Commissioner Health Atul Duloo, a penalty of Rs 500 would be imposed on a person not wearing a face mask in public places, Rs 2,000 for violating home quarantine instructions and Rs 500 for spitting at public places. (AGENCIES)