J&K Assembly Elections | CEO Visits Counting Centre At Ganderbal; Inspects Arrangements

GANDERBAL, Oct 6: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang K Pole, today visited counting centre at Degree College Ganderbal to assess preparations for the upcoming counting process for twin Assembly Constituencies of the district.

The CEO was briefed by District Election Officer (DEO) Ganderbal, Shyambir, about the extensive preparations being made at the counting centre.

The CEO held detailed discussions with the officers regarding their specific roles and responsibilities. He inspected various critical aspects of counting arrangements including manpower management, law and order, security, welfare logistics, transport and parking management.

He also visited and inspected the facilities put in place for the counting agents, who will play a pivotal role in ensuring accountability during the process. Their comfort and access to the necessary resources have been prioritized, ensuring that they can carry out their duties without hindrance, he observed.

Pole emphasised on transparency, ensuring that both the media and the public stay informed of the election results as they unfold. He further directed the concerned officers to ensure that all necessary measures are implemented in strict accordance with the guidelines of the ECI, for seamless counting with due accuracy, transparency, and adherence to protocols.

While elaborating on the preparations, the DEO informed that a dedicated Media Centre will be established at the venue under the supervision of the District Information Officer which will serve as a hub for real-time election updates, equipped with a public address system and a LCD screen to provide real time election results during the counting process.

Regarding security, Additional Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, provided a detailed briefing on the security measures in place to maintain law and order throughout the counting process.

During his visit, Pole expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and emphasized the importance of seamless coordination and proactive measures to ensure that the counting process is conducted smoothly and efficiently.

RO 18-Ganderbal Constituency, Dy DEO and other officers were also present on the occasion.