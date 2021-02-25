J&K reports 108 new COVID-19 cases; infection tally rises to 1,26,201

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 1,26,201, even as no fresh deaths due to the virus was registered in a span of 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 31 were from Jammu division and 77 from Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 47 new cases, followed by Udhampur district with 23.

While eight districts did not report any fresh cases, 10 districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active has risen to 820 in the union territory, while 1,23,426 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stands at 1,955, they added.