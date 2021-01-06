IT refunds worth Rs 1.64 lakh cr issued to 1.41 cr taxpayers till Jan 4

NEW DELHI : The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.64 lakh crore to over 1.41 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 53,070 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1.10 lakh crore during this period.

The Department on Tuesday had said that over 5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal year 2019-20 have been filed till January 4.

The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15. (AGENCIES)