IT ministry in touch with Microsoft on global outage; NIC not hit: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI, July 19: The IT ministry is in touch with Microsoft regarding global outage, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday, adding that NIC network is not affected.

In a post on X, IT Minister Vaishnaw said that the reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue.

CERT is issuing a technical advisory, he wrote.

“MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage… NIC network is not affected,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, CERT-In has issued an advisory on the Microsoft outage caused by Crowdstrike update, and rated its severity as “critical”.

The advisory comes amid a massive outage faced by Microsoft users globally, and widespread reports of disruptions in international airlines, banks and media outlets.

“It has been reported that Windows hosts related to Crowdstrike agent ‘Falcon Sensor’ are facing outages and getting crashed due to recent update received in the product. The concerned windows hosts are experiencing a ‘Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)’ related to Falcon Sensor,” CERT-In advisory said. (PTI)