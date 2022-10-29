It is our commitment to serve all people equally: Sinha

LG’s Mulaqaat

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the people and addressed their grievances during this month’s “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing at Civil Secretariat.

Taking first hand appraisal of the grievances of randomly selected applicants of JK-IGRAMS from across the UT, the Lt Governor issued on spot directions to the concerned officials for taking prompt action.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to serve all equally, the Lt Governor said, “We have made significant progress in addressing people’s concerns, and need to work as a cohesive unit to sustain and build upon all that we have achieved”.

The expectations of the people have grown immensely as a result of socio-economic success and a responsive service delivery system. It is also our responsibility to encourage common man to participate in the governance process, added the Lt Governor.

Addressing the grievance of Rattan Lal from Jammu regarding the dilapidated condition of a Government Middle School building, the Lt Governor directed the School Education Department to conduct a survey of the status of school buildings. Directions were passed to Deputy Commissioners to take up unsafe school buildings on priority in District Plans. “Timely redressal of grievance is an important instrument for initiating and managing social change,” the Lt Governor said.

A complainant from Kathua apprised the Lt Governor about the non-availability of Ultrasound operator in Sub-District Hospital Bani, on which the Lt Governor passed explicit directions to Director Health Services to ensure that the health equipments are operational and submit a report in this regard.

While addressing a grievance pertaining to the revenue records, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report from Financial Commissioner Revenue on the measures taken to ensure early disposal of cases in revenue courts.

On the complaint of Mohammad Yosuf Mir from Budgam regarding land dispute and encroachment of land, the Lt Governor instructed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to personally look into the issue and make necessary intervention.

A complainant namely Rameez Ahmad Mir from Ganderbal drew the attention of the authorities to the under construction bridge at Shilvat-Guzhama Ganderbal. Principal Secretary to the Government Public Works (R&B) Department informed the chair that the project is currently under procedural process.

On a complaint regarding non-functional hand pump in a village at Rajouri, the Lt Governor issued directions to the engineers of Jal Shakti department to monitor the functioning of hand pumps on a regular basis.

The Lt Governor took assessment of the progress made on JK-IGRAMS and directed for monitoring of grievance disposal at all levels. He further asked the officers to put special focus on the issuance of certificates, sanctioning of benefits under various schemes; resolving grievances with regard to development projects; uploading Action Taken Report; satisfactory disposal of grievances and clear response by the department.

Rehana Batul, Commissioner/Secretary, Public Grievances briefed the Lt Governor about the progress and status of grievances, and moderated the interaction.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs; HoDs and other senior officers, in person and virtually, were present during the interaction.