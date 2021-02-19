IT Deptt raids multiple business locations of Noora hospital owner

SRINAGAR: The Income Tax Department today raided houses and multiple business of owner of Noora hospital and his relatives today.

A team of IT department headed by Deputy Director Income Tax Department, Robin Bansal, raided six locations in Zainakote area of Srinagar including Noora Hospital in Mustafabad Zainakote.

The sleuths also raided Noora Hospital, residence of Noora Hospital owner, Haji Muhammad Ismail, Bashir Ahmad Wagay, Nazir Ahmad Wagay, Noor Muhammad Wagay. They also raided a godown at Umerabad Zainakote belonging to Wagay.

They have multiple businesses and IT Department including real estate.