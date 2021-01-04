IT dept visits Robert Vadra’s premises in connection with benami assets case

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Monday visited the premises of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, to record his statement in connection with its probe against him under the benami assets law, official sources said.

They said Vadra was asked to join the investigation at the tax authority’s office but as he cited COVID-19 restrictions, a team of officials visited his premises in Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar area.

A department team has gone to record Vadra’s statement under the provisions of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, they said.

The department has been probing Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on charges of alleged possession of some undisclosed assets in the UK.

The Enforcement Directorate too is investigating these charges, under the anti-money laundering law, against the businessman.

Vadra had denied any wrongdoing in the past even as the Congress party had called the action political vendetta. (AGENCIES)