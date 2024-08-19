Issue Of Bringing Back Article 370 Doesn’t Arise: G Kishan Reddy Reacts To NC’s Manifesto

Jammu, Aug 19: Reacting to the manifesto of National Conference, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the issue of bringing back Article 370 does not arise as neither Omar Abdullah nor Congress will come back to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

G Kishan Reddy said, “There is no question of either Omar Abdullah or National Conference or Congress party coming to power (in J&K), then how will they bring back Article 370. Omar Abdullah will neither become Chief Minister nor will he come to power, so the issue of bringing back Article 370 does not arise.”

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, to be held from September 18, the National Conference on Monday launched its Manifesto that promised 12 guarantees to the people of the Union Territory.