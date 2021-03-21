ISSF World Cup: India Win Silver In Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team Event, Women’s Team Finishes 4th

NEW DELHI: India won the silver medal in the men’s 10m Air Rifle Team event on Sunday at the ISSF World Cup being held in New Delhi. The Indian team, comprising of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar and Pankaj Kumar went down to USA, who came back from behind to win the closely contested final 16-14. The USA team, which had Lucas Kozeniesky, William Shaner and Timothy Sherry, were down 10-14 at one stage, but won the final three rounds to stage an impressive comeback for the gold medal. (AGENCY)