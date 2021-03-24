ISSF WC: Chinky Yadav clinches gold, Rahi Sarnobat wins bronze in women’s 25m pistol event

NEW DELHI: India’s Chinky Yadav on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the women’s 25m pistol event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here at the Karni Singh Shooting range.

Rahi Sarnobat bagged the silver medal while Manu Bhaker had to settle for bronze.

Earlier in the day, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Aishwary, 20, defeated world number one Istvan Peni of Hungary in the final. Sanjeev Rajput finished sixth while Niraj Kumar finished at the eighth spot.

“Tomar wins gold! A brilliant gold medal by 20 year-old #TOPSAthlete Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in men’s 50m Rifle 3 Position at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup. This is Tomar’s first senior WC individual medal. Many congratulations! #Shooting #WorldCup,” the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

India’s skeet mixed team, comprising of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Ganemat Sekhon, on Tuesday had won a gold medal. The Indian team defeated Kazakhastan 33-29 in the final to win a gold medal. India had won three more gold medals on Monday at the tournament. (Agency)