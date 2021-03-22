ISRO makes breakthrough demonstration of free-space Quantum Key Distribution over 300 m

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday it has successfully demonstrated free-space Quantum Communication over a distance of 300 metres, for the first time in the country.

A number of key technologies were developed indigenously to accomplish this major feat, which included the use of indigenously developed ‘NAVIC’ receiver for time synchronisation between the transmitter and receiver modules, and gimbal mechanism systems instead of bulky large-aperture telescopes for optical alignment, it said.

“The demonstration has included live videoconferencing using quantum-key-encrypted signals. (AGENCIES)