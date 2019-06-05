ISRO Chairman calls on Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 5: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chairman, Dr K. Sivan has hailed the reinduction of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in the Department of Space, for the second consecutive term.

Dr Sivan, who called on Dr Jitendra Singh to congratulate him, said, he and the entire scientific fraternity in the Department of Space and ISRO felt extremely gratified with the reinduction of Dr Singh, because the latter has, over last five years, developed a special rapport with the Space scientific fraternity. He said, the entire Team ISRO feels very comfortable and at home in working with him.

Expressing gratitude for the kind gesture, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it has been a great learning experience for him personally, over the last five years. He said, it has also been a fortunate coincidence that last five years witnessed some of the historic and landmark breakthroughs in India’s Space capabilities, for which, he said, the singular most credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a natural scientific temper and has always provided an absolute support and patronage to various projects undertaken in the Department of Space.

It goes to the credit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Dr Jitendra Singh, that he put forward the idea of widening the applications of Space Technology in order to make these available in every sphere of life. It was Prime Minister Modi, at whose initiative, a marathon brainstorming was held for two to three days, wherein experts and representatives from different Ministries and Departments engaged in discussion with Space Scientists in order to explore the feasibility of Space application in different infrastructural and development areas, including railways, road construction, soil health testing, geo-tagging of MnREGA, surveillance on the borders to check infiltration, etc. Under the Modi Government, he said, Space Technology has contributed in adding to ease of living.

Dr Sivan shared with Dr Jitendra Singh, the preparations being made for the launch of India’s next Moon Mission “Chandrayan-2” in the month of August, which will land on the surface of Moon somewhere in September-October. The two also discussed the status of preparations being made for the launch of India’s first-ever human mission into Space, which will possibly happen on the eve of 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Dr Jitendra Singh also updated himself about the status of the newly started Space Technology ISRO Centres at Jammu in North India and Agartala in North Eastern India.