Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis injures dozens of Palestinians

Gaza, July 4 : Dozens of Palestinians were injured on Wednesday when an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential house in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, Palestinian sources said.

Palestinian security sources informed Xinhua that Israeli warplanes attacked a residential house near Naser Hospital and a school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East without prior warning.

The attacked area was previously declared a safe zone by the Israeli forces, the sources added. Medical sources at Naser Hospital told Xinhua that the “injured individuals arriving at the hospital have sustained moderate to severe wounds.”

There was no immediate response from the Israeli army regarding this incident.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said its operational activities continue throughout the Gaza Strip.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli military has killed 28 Palestinians and wounded 125 others, raising the total death toll to 37,953 and the number of injured to 87,266 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict erupted in early October 2023, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Wednesday. (Agencies)