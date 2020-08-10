ISL: Subhasish Bose leaves Mumbai City FC

MUMBAI : Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday confirmed that its defender Subhasish Bose has left the club.

“After two memorable seasons with #TheIslanders, Subhasish Bose leaves Mumbai City. Thank you for your contribution to the club. We wish you the best for what’s next!” the club announced on its official Twitter handle.

Bose, a left-back, played 34 games for Mumbai City FC in which he scored a lone goal, which came during their away win against Bengaluru FC.

He also had two assists to his name.

Recently the club had also announced that experienced mid-fielder Paulo Machado had also parted ways with the franchise. (AGENCIES)