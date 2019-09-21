IS terror module probe: NIA conduct searches at 2 locations in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at two locations in Southern district of Tirunelveli on Saturday, as part of its probe into the Islamic State (IS) inspired terror module that was planning to carry out terrorist attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule.

Police sources said a five-member NIA team from Kochi was conducting searches in the houses of Diwan Mujibur at Vellankuzhi near Veeravanallur and his relative Mydeen at Puliyankudi in the district.

The searches which began at 0700 hours this morning were currently underway, the sources said.

Diwan worked in Dubai for the last 15 years and returned to his native place three months ago.

The NIA had earlier conducted searches at various places in Tirunelveli, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Chennai and Coimbatore on different occasions and seized mobile phones, laptops, pen drives, besides documents including magazines, banners, notices, posters and books.

The accused persons and their associates were propagating the ideology of proscribed terrorist organization ISIS on social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youths into the ISIS for carrying out terrorist attacks in South India, especially Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The NIA has busted an ISIS module in South India after the Colombo terror attacks, taking into custody six persons from Coimbatore on June 12. (AGENCIES)