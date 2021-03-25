“Irrational” Medical Criteria For Women In Permanent Commission: Top Court

New Delhi: The medical fitness requirement for women to get Permanent Commission in the army is “arbitrary” and “irrational”, the Supreme Court said today while pronouncing verdict on petitions filed by around 80 women officers for permanent commission in the army.

“We must recognise here that structure of our soociety has been created by males for males,” the Supreme Court said.

The officers wanted contempt proceedings be initiated against those who had allegedly did not comply with the court’s earlier judgment.