Irfan Manzoor Appointed Complaint Officer for Transgender Rights

JAMMU, Oct 6: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has designated Irfan Manzoor, JKAS, as the ‘Complaint Officer’ under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

This appointment is in accordance with Section 11 of the Act, which aims to safeguard the rights of transgender individuals.

“In accordance with Section 11 of ‘The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019,’ Irfan Manzoor, JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, is hereby appointed as the ‘Complaint Officer’ in the General Administration Department,” states the order.