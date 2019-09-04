IRCTC reduces Convenience fees on E-Tickets by 25 pc

NEW DELHI: The extended commercial arm of Railways—Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has decided to reduce the convenience fees to be charged from the customers for booking e-tickets online through its website.

The company will now charge Rs 15 per ticket for booking Non-AC classes online while it will charge Rs 30 per ticket for booking AC and First class tickets.

This is 25 per cent decrease in the earlier service charges of Rs 20 per ticket for Non-AC Class tickets and Rs 40 per ticket for AC First class.

The company has further decided to charge only Rs 10 per ticket for booking Non-AC class tickets and Rs 20 per ticket for AC and First Class tickets for customers making payment made through UPI/BHIM applications which shall be applicable from November 1, 2019.

It has also decided to further incentivise the customers making online payment through UPI/BHIM applications, the Corporation said in a statement here.

The existing e-ticketing platform of IRCTC also known as the Next Generation E-Ticketing system (NGeT) was commissioned by the company in the year 2014 for service period of five years with a capacity to book 7,200 tickets in a minute and was progressively enhanced to book 24,000 tickets in a minute. (AGENCIES)