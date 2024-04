Iran Revolutionary Guards Seize Vessel ‘Related’ To Israel In Gulf

Dubai, Apr 13: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on April 13 seized a container ship “related to Zionist regime [Israel] in the Gulf,” state media reported.

“A container ship named ‘MCS Aries’ was seized by the Sepah (Guards) Navy Special Forces by carrying out a heliborne operation,” IRNA state news agency reported, adding that the operation took place “near the Strait of Hormuz” and “this ship has now been directed towards the territorial waters” of Iran.

A video seen by The Associated Press shows commandos raiding a ship near the Strait of Hormuz by helicopter, an attack a Mideast defence official attributed to Iran amid wider tensions between Tehran and the West.

The video showed the attack earlier reported by the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. It had offered no details about the boarding in the Gulf of Oman off the Emirati port city of Fujairah.

The defence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, shared the video with the AP.

Though the AP could not immediately verify it, it corresponded to known details of the boarding and the helicopter involved appeared to be one used by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which has carried out other ship raids in the past.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, particularly after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria.

Iran will bear consequences for any escalation, Israeli military says

Iran will bear consequences if it escalates violence in the region, an Israeli military spokesperson said..

“Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement. “Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond.”

Iran since 2019 has engaged in a series of ship seizures and had attacks on vessels attributed to it amid ongoing tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

The Gulf of Oman is near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil passes. Fujairah, on the United Arab Emirates’ eastern coast, is a main port in the region for ships to take on new oil cargo, pick up supplies or trade out crew.

Since 2019, the waters off Fujairah have seen a series of explosions and hijackings. The U.S. Navy blamed Iran for limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers. (Agencies)