Iran Naval Commander Alireza Tangsiri Overseeing Hormuz Blockade Killed: Israel

Jerusalem, Mar 26: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval commander Alireza Tangsiri has been killed in a US-Israeli strike in Bandar Abbas, Israeli media reported, citing an Israeli official.

Tangsiri was responsible for the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Times of Israel report.

There has been no comment yet from Iran or from the Israeli military on the strike.

Tangsiri was one of the few big names who had survived US-Israeli assassination attempts so far. An experienced commander in place since 2018, he has played a significant part in Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s veteran supreme leader and a host of other top figures and Revolutionary Guards commanders have already been killed in US-Israeli strikes, but the ruling system has maintained its ability to strategise and operate in the war that began on February 28.

Born from a 1979 revolution, the Islamic Republic built a complex power structure with layered institutions buttressed by a shared commitment to the survival of the theocratic system rather than relying on a small number of individuals.