NEW DELHI, Aug 28: The Centre on Wednesday appointed IPS officer Rajwinder Singh Bhatti as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and IPS Daljit Singh Chaudhary as the chief of the Border Security Force (BSF). Chaudhary, 1990 batch IPS officer from the UP cadre, is presently working as Director General of SSB.

