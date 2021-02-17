IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab is now Punjab Kings

New Delhi : Kings XI Punjab were on Wednesday renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of the 2021 IPL auction on Thursday in Chennai.

PTI had reported of the name change on February 15. A new logo was also unveiled on Wednesday.

Speaking about the new brand identity, team CEO Satish Menon said: “Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was a right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself.”

“The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honors the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams.”

The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, is yet to win an IPL title since the event’s inaugural edition in 2008.

In the tournament’s 13-year history, Kings were runners-up once (2014) and achieved a third-place finish on another occasion (2008). They finished sixth in the 2020 edition, held in the UAE.

The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April. (agencies)