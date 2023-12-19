IPL Auction 2024 Witnesses First Pick from Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Dec 19: The ongoing auction of cash-rich Indian Premier League has witnessed first pick from Jammu and Kashmir as Delhi Capitals acquire pacer Rasikh Salam.

Rasikh, who has earlier featured in Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, has been acquired by Delhi Capitals at his base price of 0.20 Cr. (20 Lacs).

There are eight other players, besides Rasikh, from Jammu and Kashmir which are part of the auction.

People back home expect that few other players including Mujtaba Yousuf and Wasim Bashir may be picked up by any of the franchisees’ given their recent performance.