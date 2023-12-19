INDIA Bloc Meeting | Mamata And Kejriwal Propose Kharge As PM Face, Cong Leader Says Lets Win First

NEW DELHI, Dec 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA, but the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later.

Sources, however, said there was no final decision on the issue.

After his name was proposed as a candidate to become the country’s first Dalit prime minister at a meeting attended by 28 opposition leaders here, Kharge said, “I work for the downtrodden. Let’s win first, then we will see. I don’t seek anything.”

MDMK leader Vaiko said after the meeting that Kharge’s name was proposed by Banerjee and Kejriwal.