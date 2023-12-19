INDIA Bloc Meeting | Mamata And Kejriwal Propose Kharge As PM Face, Cong Leader Says Lets Win First

Daily Excelsior
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and other opposition leaders during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI, Dec 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s name as the prime ministerial candidate of opposition bloc INDIA, but the veteran Congress leader said it is important to win first and everything else can be decided later.
Sources, however, said there was no final decision on the issue.
After his name was proposed as a candidate to become the country’s first Dalit prime minister at a meeting attended by 28 opposition leaders here, Kharge said, “I work for the downtrodden. Let’s win first, then we will see. I don’t seek anything.”
MDMK leader Vaiko said after the meeting that Kharge’s name was proposed by Banerjee and Kejriwal.