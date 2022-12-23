IPL 2023 Auction | J&K’s Vivrant Sharma Makes It Big, Sold For ₹ 2.6 Crore To SunRisers

DE Web Desk

NEW DELHI, Dec 23: Uncapped Vivrant Sharma was involved in a bidding war in the ongoing IPL 2023 Auction, finally joining SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹2.6 crore from a base price of ₹20 lakh.

An all-rounder for Jammu and Kashmir, Vivrant made his first class debut on December 13, 2022, his List A debut in February 2021, and his T20 debut in November 2021. He also smashed his maiden List A century, which took Jammu and Kashmir to the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts for the first time.

He hammered 154 off 124 balls, packed with 18 fours and six sixes, as his side defeated Uttarakhand by nine wickets. Jammu and Kashmir eventually lost to Assam in the quarter-final by seven wickets.