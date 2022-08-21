Intruder shot at, injured near LoC in Nowshera

Rajouri, August 21: An intruder was shot at and got injured when he was trying to come near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Nowshera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, SSP Rajouri Mohd Aslam informed on Sunday.

More details are awaited in the case.

Earlier on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Budgam who were involved in a grenade attack that injured a civilian on August 15. (Agencies)