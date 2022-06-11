Introduction of new culture in Bollywood Remix Industry by DJ Vaibhav

In India, Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and DJing have reached their pinnacle. DJs now have more options than they’ve ever had. Over the years, Vaibhav from Indore has established himself as one of the country’s most inspiring EDM artists and DJs.

Vaibhav has collaborated with many global record labels, including Crossworld Records (UK), CrossBorder Records (UK), Alveda Music (Greek British), Riverside Records (Argentina), and AIDC RECORDS (India). His latest release “Close To Me” Remix became an instant hit among EDM fans and gained him widespread popularity on Spotify. Such accomplishments at a young age are rare among music producers.

To keep up with his ever-changing audiences, DJ Vaibhav says in his recent interview that it’s important to understand both younger and older partygoers. It helps him create unique electronic tunes as a producer and now the focus is to showcase his unique style by being a trendsetter and exhibiting his capabilities in addition to his DJing talents.

The purpose of music and work should be to connect with the audience and provide the best remixes for those who appreciate them. While making hit EDM series and insanely popular remixes with global record labels, he has also performed at premium venues.