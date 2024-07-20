JAMMU AND KASHMIR PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

Solina Srinagar, Kashmir -190009

Subject: Interview Notice for the post of Lecturer-I Automobile Engineering in Skill Development Department, notified vide Notification No. 06-PSC (DR-13) of 2022 dated 24.01.2022.

NOTICE Dated: 19-07-2024

The interview of the following candidates for the post of Lecturer-1 Automobile Engineering in Skill Development Department, notified vide Notification No. 06-PSC (DR-P) of 2022 dated 24.01.2022, shall be held at J&K Public Service Commission Office, Solina, Srinagar on 26.07.2024 at 09:30 am:-

Click here to see list……..