International bodybuilder Vimaljit, who recently won a Bronze Medal at the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship in the Maldives, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. Vimaljit was accompanied by Rajesh Dutta, General Secretary of the Body Builders Association J&K, and presented a memento to the LG on behalf of the Association. LG Manoj Sinha congratulated Vimaljit for his international achievement.