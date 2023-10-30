Internal Affairs Of India Alliance Presently Not Seems To Be Good: Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the internal state of affairs of INDIA Alliance was at present not good.

Talking to media persons in Jammu Kashmir’s Kupwara district , the former Chief Minister said that “it is unfortunate that the internal state of affairs of INDIA alliance seems to be not good presently and that should not be there on eve of elections in the five states are on cards”.

He said the recent confrontation between Samajwadi Party and Congress that emerged and both said they will contest all seats in UP is not good for the INDIA alliance.

“May be there would have been another round of talks after the elections in five states and we will sit and try to sort out the things”, Omar said.

The NC Vice President said it is right that in May 2024, the Lok Sabha election is going to be held here and being the Vice President of National Conference, my duty is to prepare the party for the election and am doing so by visiting sevseral districts of J&K for campaigning.

“The elections (assembly elections) which should have been held here are not being held”, he said.

Omar said before the Supreme Court they talked about the Panchayat elections, Local bodies elections, PDC and DDC elections but presently these too seem to have been thrown into the trash bin.

“The people who are eagerly waiting for the Assembly elections even talk about what is not being done”, he said and added “I feel it is their (BJPs) compulsion”.

Regarding the PAGD, the former CM said that his party has been targeted continuously for the past few months. He said who are forced by habit are attacking our party which is not a good thing. If such attacks continue we will not remain silent as there is a lot to say against them with us, Omar Abdullah added. (Agencies)