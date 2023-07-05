Intermittent Rain Forecast As Temp Rises At Some Places, Drops At Others In J&K

JAMMU, Jul 5 : Amid forecast for intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorm at many places, night temperature recorded drop at some areas in Jammu and Kashmir and increase at others on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that there was possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorm at many places during next 24 hours. Intermittent light to moderate rain was expected at many places of J&K from July 6-8, he said. “Some places in plains of Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy spells during morning hours,” he added.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.3°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.0°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 11.6°C against 10.3°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.8°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.4°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.1°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.3°C against 15.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.8°C against 26.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 18.3°C (2.0°C above normal), Batote 18.3°C (0.8°C above normal), Katra 21.8°C(below normal by 0.2°C) and Bhaderwah 17.8° (1.8°C above normal), the official added. (Agencies)