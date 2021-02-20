Interest payable on PF contributions

Provident Fund is a sort of guarantee to an employee about one’s future financial security and stability. Small contributions as provided for by the law and even over that limit, paid every month into this Fund is used by an employee usually after retirement or even for meeting certain unforeseen contingencies and liabilities . Interest earned on it gets reinvested to earn a bit more of it and is thus a satisfaction to an employee of its own hue. However, there are reports that their such deposits in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir were slated to get interest at sliced rate in the very near future thus impacting their building of a healthy retirement corpus. However, on close scrutiny of the issue, it is revealed that bulk transfers of the concerned EPF account to centre being in process following the erstwhile state becoming a Union Territory, a committee set up to decide interest rate to be paid had yet to take a decision and there were no reasons to feel panicky over the issue. Once the process of bulk transfer was over, we are told, the issue of interest would be settled to the satisfaction of thousands of employees of both public and private sectors. However, it looks strange that interest for the financial year 2014-15 is still not calculated.Commissioner Labour is needed to take speedy and pro subscriber employees initiatives to settle the interest row at the earliest.