Intelligence Makes the Difference Nissan KICKS takes the competition head on

KOLKATA: l Taking an unconventional route, Nissan recently launched Intelligence Makes the Difference, an innovative 360-degree campaign wherein the Nissan KICKS takes the competition head on and proves its mettle on Indian road conditions. Anchored by celebrity chef and automobile enthusiast Aditya Bal, the campaign provides a fresh spin on a consumer car review. Nissan in collaboration with its agency partner Nissan United India has specially curated these reviews and content across print, TV, digital and social channels.

Reviewed by consumers in real-time, the series of films show the anchor and consumer driving through different cities tackling the city’s real time driving conditions such as traffic, potholes, narrow lanes etc. to name a few.

The campaign generated over 96 million impressions and over 7 lakh clicks across online advertisements on digital media, which has further led to a substantial increase in enquiries and leads. The content that has also garnered over 5.5 million views on the YouTube channel of the brand. The hashtags used by the brand were #NissanKICKS and #IntelligenceMakesTheDifference.

Speaking about the campaign, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director ? Nissan India said, “Todays customers are seeking mobility solutions to real-life challenges in real-time. The ‘Intelligence Makes the Difference’ campaign showcases the versatility of the Nissan KICKS and its capabilities to meet challenging driving conditions faced by the customers reiterating its great value proposition, best in class quality assurance delivering on the promise of Nissan KICKS – The Most Intelligent SUV. ” The campaign spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & Kolkata and showcases the KICKS’s versatility and capability. The KICKS travelled to various Indian cities where non-KICKS car owners were invited to rate their driving experience in the city with their existing car. The participants were offered the KICKS and a key competition car within the city, under traffic and severe road conditions like parking, potholes etc. They rate their driving experience after driving these two SUVs.

The Nissan KICKS Intelligence Makes the Difference also witnessed popular TV Show Host Rannvijay and Social Media Influencer Pothole Raja coming on board and showcasing the versatility of the KICKS on Indian roads. The KICKS with its best in class ground clearance makes maneuvering around potholes, narrow by lanes a hassle-free experience. Along with the Nissan Intelligent Mobility features like AVM, NissanConnect, the KICKS comes through as a strong winner owing to its small turning radius, high ground clearance and overall bold looks.

Underlining Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility vision, NissanConnect ? the best-in-class integrated connected car technology is available across petrol and diesel variants of the KICKS.

50+ NissanConnect features including geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location address the rising concerns regarding the safety & security of car users along with the control & well-being of the vehicle. Keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and ‘Lead Me to Car’, which guide passengers to their cars, makes the drive experience more convenient.

Nissan recently launched the new XE diesel variant of the KICKS, the Intelligent SUV. With the addition of KICKS XE, customers can now choose from four diesel variants, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, ranging from INR 9.89 lakh to INR 13.69 lakh. The KICKS is also available in two dynamic petrol variants ? XL at INR 9.55 lakh and the XV at INR 10.95 lakh. The new Nissan KICKS is a complete vehicle package with an exceptional combination of intelligent technology, class-leading premium-ness, intelligent choice of ownership, and personalization.

(AGENCIES)