Integration of Artificial Intelligence, new technological tools to make public services more efficient: LG

Sinha chairs high-level meeting on ‘Future-Ready Governance’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting and discussed the key issues related to ‘Future-Ready Governance’, at Raj Bhawan.

The meeting was attended by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Anurag Goel, former Union Secretary; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University; Prof. Nilofer Khan, VC Kashmir University; Dr Nazir A. Ganai, VC SKUAST Kashmir; Dr BN Tripathi, VC SKUAST Jammu; Anurag Goyal, Advisor, NITI Aayog; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Administrative Secretaries; HoDs and senior officers.

The prime objective of the workshop conducted earlier and today’s meeting organized by the Planning Development & Monitoring Department was to draw a roadmap integrating technological advancements into the system to create more values through good governance.

“Change is the only constant and every sector has to imagine a future in the backdrop of increasing role of humans and machines and their collective strength for growth,” the Lt Governor said.

He underlined the need for integration of Artificial Intelligence and new technological tools to plan schemes more effectively and to make public services more efficient.

Technological adoption and increased human & machine collaboration will also enable informed decision making, improve policy making processes, target resources and services urgently required for quality living of citizens and speedy implementation of projects, he said.

The Lt Governor emphasized on adopting strategic and integrated approach to effectively tackle the various growing challenges like climate change, cyber threat and issues in health, education and agriculture.

He asked the Planning Development & Monitoring Department to prepare for the significant shift to maximize the benefits of government schemes for the citizens and minimize the risk and loss.

Besides improving policy performance, managing the complex challenges of the future and addressing disruptive changes that will occur in the future, the integrated approach will help us to develop a system of Citizen-Driven Policies, he said.

“In order to achieve the vision of developed J&K and India by 2047, first we need to set the goals for the next 3 years with Agriculture and Education as two priority sectors. I am confident that we will be able to bring transformation in the coming years,” the Lt Governor added

Anurag Goel, former Union Secretary and Advisor IIT Jodhpur gave a detailed presentation on ‘Future-Ready Governance’.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of a nodal cell in the Planning Department.

Dr Raghav Langer, Secretary Planning Development & Monitoring Department briefed the meeting on the proposed initiatives and the future strategy.