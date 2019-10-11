Installation of Toll Plaza at Sarore invites public wrath, people trapped in huge jam

First slap of BJP Govt after abrogation of 370 on Jammu, say people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: On the first day of installation of Toll Plaza at Sarore Bari Brahmana on Jammu-Pathankot Nathional Highway, the transporters were put to lot of inconvenience as there was a huge jam for several hours up to Vijaypur with the result college and school going children and the employees attending their routine duties were late by several hours which generated a lot of public resentment.

People operating the four wheelers and other heavy vehicles where highly critical of the Government decision saying the space at this particular place is very narrow and there will be a heavy jam always with the result, the people will be put to many hardships after waiting in the jam for hours together. Terming the decision of the Government illogical and unreasonable they demand the same be rescinded immediately.

The people going to attend their routine work of office in their private vehicles said this way the Government has not done a good work as they have put masses to hardships unnecessarily. “We are in the huge jam for over two hours and will reach our routine duties late. One person who was driving his private car said he was going to lay the ashes of his relative in Devika to perform last rites but I am trapped in jam for over two hours now”.

He, while questioning the decision said there is not a separate passage for vehicles to run in emergency. If a patient is to be carried to Hospital in emergency where from he will leave? This way he will die on the way after getting trapped in the jam. Earlier also Toll Plaza was to be installed here and later the decision was rescinded facing the public resentment but now with its installation there is a lot of public resentment, he added.

He said this is the first slap on people of Jammu after revoking of Article 370. “ I pray God that BJP should get 400 seats next time and there should be Toll Plaza in front of every house hold”. Kashmiris got Rs 5000 crore package and Jammuites were slapped Toll Plaza after every 30 kms. It is BJP’s gift to the people of this region, he added.

Border Welfare Association Chairman, Avinash Chaudhary accused the NHAI for violating the standing orders under which Toll Plaza can’t be installed in Municipal limits as it should have been built some where else. He said the maximum students from border belt go to schools and Colleges in Jammu or Bari Brahmana and due to the jam with the installation of Toll Plaza they can’t reach schools and colleges in time and there by miss lectures daily.

The people in an appeal to Governor Satya Pal Malik demanded that this Toll Plaza be closed once for all.

Earlier the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) inaugurated the new Toll Plaza at Sarore on Jammu -Pathankot National Highway in district Samba. Toll Plaza was formally inaugurated by Ajay Kumar Rajak, Director NHAI in presence of officials of district administration, NHAI staff and locals.

While speaking on the occasion Rajak said the Toll Plazas are for strengthening of roads. All money collected through tolls will be utilized in giving better road infrastructures in the country. NHAI is charging the user fee as per the rates issued through Gazette notification published by Ministry of Road, Transport and Highway, Government of India and NHAI is bound to give better services to the road users, he added.

Hem Raj , Regional Officer of NHAI said that Jammu-Pathankot road was not being maintained properly because of the absence of the Toll Plaza. He said people will feel the difference on the road and their drive will become safer and smoother with every passing day.

The NHAI has prescribed the fee for vehicles passing through the Toll Plaza at Sarore. As per the notification a car, jeep, van or any other light motor vehicle will be charged Rs 65 for single journey, Rs 100 for return journey while Rs 2225 will be charged as one time monthly fee and commercial vehicles registered within the district excluding vehicles plying under National Permit will have to pay Rs 35 as fee.

Light commercial vehicle, Light goods vehicle or mini bus has to pay a fee of Rs 110 for single journey, Rs 160 for return, Rs 3595 for monthly fee and commercial vehicles registered with the district excluding vehicle plying under National Permit has to pay Rs 55.

Bus /truck (2 Axles) has to pay Rs 225 for single journey, Rs 340 for return journey and Rs 7530 for monthly journey while vehicle registered with the district has to pay Rs 115 as fee.

The three Axle Commercial vehicles have to pay Rs 245 for single journey, Rs 370 for return, Rs 8210 as monthly fee and vehicle registered with the district has to pay Rs 125. HCM /EME/MAV (four to six Axles has to pay Rs 355 for single journey, Rs 530 for return journey, Rs 11805 for full month and Rs 175 if the vehicle is registered with the district.

Oversized vehicles (7 or more Axles) have to pay Rs 430 for single journey, Rs 645 for return journey, Rs 14370 as monthly fee and Rs 125 in case the vehicle is registered with the district.

In addition to it monthly pass for local personnel car /jeep of within 20 kms of Toll Plaza is Rs 265.