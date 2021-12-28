Inquiry report of Hyderpora encounter received by Govt: J&K Home Deptt

Srinagar, Dec 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Home department on Tuesday said that it has received the inquiry report regarding Hyderpora encounter and the same has been sent to the concerned Judicial magistrate.

In a statement, the department said that district magistrate has been advised to send the report to judicial magistrate under section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as mandated under law.

The statement reads that an inquiry to ascertain the facts and circumstances and the cause of death regarding firing incident at Hyderpora, during the intervening November 15 and 16, 2021, was ordered to be conducted by the ADM Srinagar.

“The inquiry report has been received by the Government and the District Magistrate has been advised to send the report to the Judicial Magistrate having jurisdiction under section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, as mandated under law,” it reads.

Notably, four persons were killed in an alleged encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar on the intervening night of November 15 and 16 this year. (KNS)