Inquiry ordered against police officer on allegations of wrongful confinement, bribery

SRINAGAR, Sept 1: A fresh inquiry has been ordered a against a police officer of deputy superintendent rank into allegations of “wrongful confinement” and “bribery” charges against him during his posting in Arnas area of Reasi district by Jammu and Kashmir government.

“Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal, ADGP (Security), J&K, is hereby appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct a denovo inquiry into the charges framed against Zubair Mirza, I/c Dy.SP, and served to him vide O.M. No. Home/Gaz/PB-I/32/2018 dated 11.12.2018,” reads an order by Raj Kumar Goyal (IAS), Financial Commissioner/Additional Chief Secretary Home Department.

The order states that General Administration Department on 1 August 2018 forwarded a copy of communication dated 14 June 2018 of Vigilance Organization (Now Anti Corruption Bureau), for consideration of its recommendations and initiation of Regular Departmental Action (RDA) against the officer, Zubair Mirza, then SDPO Arnas, based on the written complaint of alleged wrongful confinement of the complainant and his family members and bribery charges.

Subsequently, the Home Department served a charge sheet upon Mirza on 11 December 2018.

“In response, the delinquent officer submitted his reply on 27.12.2018, which was found at variance with the charges served upon him,” the order reads.

Subsequently, the order said a departmental inquiry was ordered against on 23 April 2019 in terms of Rule 33 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services ( Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. Senior police officer Garib Dass (IPS) was appointed as Inquiry Officer and he furnished a report on 9 February 2022, the order reads. “He has inter-alia concluded that inquiry conducted has not brought out any adverse inference on the basis of which it could be constituted that the delinquent officer (Mirza) had failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity and acted in unprofessional manner in discharge of his official duty, unbecoming of a government servant,” the order reads.

However, it has been observed that the Inquiry Officer has not delved on the charges framed against the officer “satisfactorily,” the order noted.

“Therefore, the Competent Authority has desired to hold a denovo inquiry into the charges served upon Zubair Mirza, I/c Dy. SP, …on 11.12.2018,” the order said, adding, “Therefore, in terms of Rule 33 of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Service (Classification, Control and Appeal), 1956, Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal, ADGP (Security), J&K, is hereby appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct a denovo inquiry into the charges framed against Zubair Mirza, I/c Dy.SP.”

The Inquiry Officer has been asked to complete the enquiry and submit his report along with recommendations to the Home Department within a period of thirty days. (Agencies)