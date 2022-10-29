inner voice

Before you do

Listen leaves, just go and flutter in the air before you are shed

Hey man..! Just go and live your life before you are dead….!

Let the clouds thunder before they start precipitating

Let the trees grow before the soil starts descicating….!

Let the girl child know that she is a girl before you abort

Let’s wear all those clothes lying in the cupboard before they are short…!

Just make efforts, go and win before you lose

Just agree for the things before you refuse….!

Jassmeet Singh

AUTUMN

The woods yellow, leaves fallen

Sharp rasps, scolds and trills of mockingbirds nearby

Wind blowing swiftly in every corner I travel my eye to

Autumn concerts and grandma’s apple pie

The season of halloween will come

Children start to plan their disguise

The orange skies and carpet of leaves

Makes me love the fall even more

The old sweater, my favourite flower now bloomed

Dahlia in my grandma’s garden or

African daisies in the flower shop

So confused I am between the flowers

That I forget about the heaps and leaps of little kids in the mud ponds and stack of leaves

Different scenes it shows us

That it makes me love the fall even more.

Dhriti Anish Chib

Grade IX

Cambridge International School

Reflection…..

Your children learn from you.

You’re nice, they are nice.

You’re nasty, they are too.

You’re happy, they are happy.

You’re sad, they are sad.

Your kids copy you, this is not

genetic – its learned.

They’re taught by you.

Think about it.

Be a better person to create better people……

It starts with You.

If you avoid, Be Ready to Face

Because… it starts with you and ends at you

It’s all about ethics which is not

genetic – its learned.

Nrityashree Deepak Dutta