Inner Voice

If not you
Would flowers bloom
Water flow
In my life
Without you
Your sweet face
Allure and grace
What will I do
If not you
When you walk
Heart stops
Your gaze
Makes me dazed
Soulmate
My heart awaits
Euphoric
You reciprocate
You look
I glow
Behold
I flow
Like a river mighty
Conflate in my sea
Exquisite emotions
For thee
Are you mine
I ask
Has fate been so kind
To me
Yes
Say your eyes
You are mine
Meaning of sweet divine
My beloved
Darling beau
Nothing’s there
If not you
Reality is figment
Truth untrue
My life
Without you
Ramneet Kamra
O Lord
We the human beings
Are so closely associated
With each other
Whether in social circle
Or in private life
That we cannot live
Without loving and caring
To hug to greet by handshake
Is our way of showing affection
Also to arrange parties.
On some occasions is a part
Of our customs
But now due to COVID-19
Certain restrictions imposed on us
For our safety
But
O Lord, how long will
We suffer how long your
Loved beings die
In the hands of Demon
O Lord !
Save the world to save humanity
Its possible only by your blessings
Kiran Kanchan
Dear Newly weds
Dear Newly weds,
May you be blessed,
With all the love and care.
Promises are to be kept,
You must be aware.
No matter what ,
Make edits and correct,
For this pious bond,
God have choosen you along.
Ignite your urge,
For a better change.
I know you are sweet,
Spread it as you begin.
Be dear, stay dear!
Let your vibes of appreciation ,
Be everyday and every where.
Blessings!
Sona Khajuria
Hiranagar