Inner Voice

If not you

Would flowers bloom

Water flow

In my life

Without you

Your sweet face

Allure and grace

What will I do

If not you

When you walk

Heart stops

Your gaze

Makes me dazed

Soulmate

My heart awaits

Euphoric

You reciprocate

You look

I glow

Behold

I flow

Like a river mighty

Conflate in my sea

Exquisite emotions

For thee

Are you mine

I ask

Has fate been so kind

To me

Yes

Say your eyes

You are mine

Meaning of sweet divine

My beloved

Darling beau

Nothing’s there

If not you

Reality is figment

Truth untrue

My life

Without you

Ramneet Kamra

O Lord

O Lord

We the human beings

Are so closely associated

With each other

Whether in social circle

Or in private life

That we cannot live

Without loving and caring

To hug to greet by handshake

Is our way of showing affection

Also to arrange parties.

On some occasions is a part

Of our customs

But now due to COVID-19

Certain restrictions imposed on us

For our safety

But

O Lord, how long will

We suffer how long your

Loved beings die

In the hands of Demon

O Lord !

Save the world to save humanity

Its possible only by your blessings

Kiran Kanchan

Dear Newly weds

Dear Newly weds,

May you be blessed,

With all the love and care.

Promises are to be kept,

You must be aware.

No matter what ,

Make edits and correct,

For this pious bond,

God have choosen you along.

Ignite your urge,

For a better change.

I know you are sweet,

Spread it as you begin.

Be dear, stay dear!

Let your vibes of appreciation ,

Be everyday and every where.

Blessings!

Sona Khajuria

Hiranagar