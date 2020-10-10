inner voice

GIRL CHILD
What if she is a girl, she also has a life.
She is somebody’s daughter, she is somebody’s wife.
There is a life that belongs to her only.
When she is in trouble, don’t keep her lonely.
The life is different and involves a new turn.
The respect is what she wants to earn.
Life is equal for all, be it big or small.
The girl wants respect;
She doesn’t want that her closed ones suspect.
The girl child is no longer a burden.
She brings a family together and spreads the fragrance that never ends.
Sahildeep Singh Raina
Cluster University of Jammu
God’s immortal Touch
No food have I nor shelter
A homeless wanderer !
Whom no child doth great and everntide !
Yet there is none richer than I,
For I have all love and all joy.
I have God : His grace and His love
Fill me to overflowing !
Come poverty, Come pain,
With God enthroned within my heart,
No ill can lay me low !
All things pass.
As a dream they come
As a dream they go !
I dwell in deathless joy,
And I have no fear:
For I abide in him,
And his immortal touch is on my soul!
Sanjay Dhar,
Laxmi Nagar, Sarwal, Jammu
HARDSHIPS
I am tired of trying hard,
Tired of falling apart
Tired of screaming,
On the top of my lungs.
Telling time to stop,
But it still runs,
We talk about peace,
But never get it without guns.
Time is supposed to heal,
It has done it’s part
You wanted my money, I gave you my heart.
I still have my faith.
But I am afraid,
Will it be too late ?
In these tough times,
Please spread love,
Don’t preach hate !
Arnav Sharma
Rise
Dark night with Pounding heart,
Sobbing eyes and Shaking hands
But still
Expecting some light
To take me to level high.
Perseverance, Dedication and Love
Will rise to uplift
me to reach the sky.
Shafa
(GCET, Jammu)
Happiness
Praise words might be significant,
Same could be said for material possession
But..
These could not be the ultimate determinants of true happiness.
So, where does the real happiness resides?
The ultimate happiness dwells in our soul
And that is real and true.
Let’s explore the real ‘you’
And real ‘we’
Let’s feel happiness
In real ‘me’
and real ‘thee.’
Alka Sharma
Teacher at GMS Alora, Satwari
Jammu