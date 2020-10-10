inner voice

GIRL CHILD

What if she is a girl, she also has a life.

She is somebody’s daughter, she is somebody’s wife.

There is a life that belongs to her only.

When she is in trouble, don’t keep her lonely.

The life is different and involves a new turn.

The respect is what she wants to earn.

Life is equal for all, be it big or small.

The girl wants respect;

She doesn’t want that her closed ones suspect.

The girl child is no longer a burden.

She brings a family together and spreads the fragrance that never ends.

Sahildeep Singh Raina

Cluster University of Jammu

God’s immortal Touch

No food have I nor shelter

A homeless wanderer !

Whom no child doth great and everntide !

Yet there is none richer than I,

For I have all love and all joy.

I have God : His grace and His love

Fill me to overflowing !

Come poverty, Come pain,

With God enthroned within my heart,

No ill can lay me low !

All things pass.

As a dream they come

As a dream they go !

I dwell in deathless joy,

And I have no fear:

For I abide in him,

And his immortal touch is on my soul!

Sanjay Dhar,

Laxmi Nagar, Sarwal, Jammu

HARDSHIPS

I am tired of trying hard,

Tired of falling apart

Tired of screaming,

On the top of my lungs.

Telling time to stop,

But it still runs,

We talk about peace,

But never get it without guns.

Time is supposed to heal,

It has done it’s part

You wanted my money, I gave you my heart.

I still have my faith.

But I am afraid,

Will it be too late ?

In these tough times,

Please spread love,

Don’t preach hate !

Arnav Sharma

Rise

Dark night with Pounding heart,

Sobbing eyes and Shaking hands

But still

Expecting some light

To take me to level high.

Perseverance, Dedication and Love

Will rise to uplift

me to reach the sky.

Shafa

(GCET, Jammu)

Happiness

Praise words might be significant,

Same could be said for material possession

But..

These could not be the ultimate determinants of true happiness.

So, where does the real happiness resides?

The ultimate happiness dwells in our soul

And that is real and true.

Let’s explore the real ‘you’

And real ‘we’

Let’s feel happiness

In real ‘me’

and real ‘thee.’

Alka Sharma

Teacher at GMS Alora, Satwari

Jammu